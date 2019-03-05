Ben Davies admits Wales teammate Gareth Bale is “a joy” to play alongside – but has cast serious reservations over claims the winger could return to Tottenham this summer.

Real Madrid are reported to have informed Bale and his various suitors around Europe that he will be allowed to move on this summer – with the LaLiga giants now willing to accept a £30m loss on their original purchase price.

The reports have obviously attracted the attention of a number of Premier League suitors, with Manchester United among those understandably keen to take advantage of his reported €70m (£63m) asking price this summer.

But it is Tottenham who have been most strongly linked, with the player said to have been offered as bait in an attempt to lure Christian Eriksen to the Bernabeu.

And when questioned about Bale returning to north London this summer, Davies was giving little away.

“I don’t even know if that’s possible,” Davies responded when asked if he’d be joined by his Welsh teammate at Tottenham next season.

“When we play with him for the international team he’s a leader. He sets an example on the pitch and he’s a joy to play with.”

Question marks over Bale’s future took another twist over the weekend when the player found himself jeered by his own supporters after he struggled to make an impact in their 1-0 Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

And the row was exasperated when Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, stepped in to claim the player should be shown the “greatest of respect” by Madrid fans.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” Barnett told Sky Sports News.

“Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves. Gareth deserves the greatest of respect.

“The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything.

“He is one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.”

