Tottenham star closing in on £12m switch to Club Brugge

Tottenham are reportedly close to confirming the sale of midfielder Victor Wanyama to Belgium club Club Brugge.

Spurs are said to have agreed a £12m fee for the defensive midfielder, who managed just 13 league appearances last season.

The Kenya international captain has been linked with a move away from North London all summer, as he searches for regular game time.

Wanyama has not been a regular starter at Spurs since the 2016/2017 season, when he featured 36 times in the Premier League and formed an impressive partnership with Mousa Dembele at the heart of the midfield.

He has struggled with injuries over the past two campaigns and failed to work his way back into the side as Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko formed a solid partnership of their own.

With Eric Dier now available again after his own injury issues, Mauricio Pochettino is said to be happy to let Wanyama move on – especially since Spurs also have record signing Tanguy Ndombele also in their midfield ranks.

The former Celtic and Southampton star made just 67 Premier League appearances for Spurs, scoring six goals – the most memorable of which was his stunning strike against Liverpool at Anfield in early 2018.

Wanyama may not be the only Spurs player to leave before the European transfer window shuts on Monday, with Christian Eriksen being continually linked with a move to PSG and right-back Serge Aurier also expected to move on.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!