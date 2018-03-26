Tottenham star coy on talk of signing bumper new contract

Son Heung-min believes he has silenced plenty of his doubters, but has refused to confirm if he has held talks over signing a new contract to keep him at Tottenham.

The South Korean has become one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most reliable performers this season, having scored 18 times in 44 appearances this term.

Son’s contract with Spurs expires in 2020 and there has been talk he could be rewarded with a new deal, which would see his wages more than double from £45,000 a week to around £100,000 a week.

However, amid suggestions he could be handed a huge pay rise to cement his future to the north Londoners, Son insisted he was only focused on the short term.

“We are playing good, we work hard, this is the most important thing,” he said.

“I’ve played nearly three years at Tottenham, I’ve proved a lot of things and I’m just looking forward to (taking it) day by day.”

With Harry Kane currently sidelined by an ankle injury, Son is set for a central attacking role during the next few weeks and the South Korean is ready to take on the extra burden after scoring seven times in his last five Tottenham appearances.

“Harry Kane is, of course, very important for England because he’s the best player in the world,” Son told Sky Sports News HQ.

“This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham we need to play without Harry.

“It’s very sad but the other players have to be ready. I’m not like Harry, the same type, but I’m just trying to practise every single day. It’s a good opportunity to make something happen.

“I’ve proved a lot of things in Tottenham in two and a half years, I’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’m really happy to be there because they work hard and this is what I want.”

