Toby Alderweireld has insisted that he is fully focused on playing for Tottenham, despite continued rumours linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2015, is entering the final year of his contract at Spurs and has a clause in his deal which states that he can move on if an offer of £25m comes in.

That release clause is significantly lower than Spurs’ valuation of the Belgian, but there appears to have been very little in the way of concrete interest in the centre-back.

Roma are believed to be the only team to have made an enquiry about Alderweireld while Spurs are hoping that he will stay – as the clause is set to expire on Friday July 26.

Having been handed the armband for the International Champions Cup 3-2 win over Juventus in Singapore, Alderweireld said: “I’ve always said, I’m focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do.

“In football, everything can go quick but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season.

“The manager knows that I’m committed to the team and to the club. Today I was made captain which shows the manager’s trust in me.”

Alderweireld, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and PSG, has been a bit hit since moving to north London and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

However, he has so far been reluctant to extend his contract with the club and if he is not sold this summer he can leave for nothing in a year’s time.

