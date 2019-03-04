Tottenham star gives details of incredible Pochettino team talk

Mauricio Pochettino was behind “literally one of the best team talks I have been involved in,” according to Tottenham defender Danny Rose.

Tottenham came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Arsenal on Saturday, a result which saw them stay in third place in the Premier League in what was their first draw of the campaign.

Spurs fell behind to Aaron Ramsey’s 16th-minute opener and had to wait until the 74th minute for Harry Kane to equalise from a dubious penalty, after the forward appeared to be in an offside position when he was bundled over in the area.

Tottenham put in a were much-improved second-half display, and Rose puts much of that down to the divine intervention of Pochettino.

“The manager said some things at half-time and that was the turning point because he is usually really calm and collected,” Rose said.

“He normally talks to us at half-time and this time it was like he was really sending us to war.

“That was one of the best things I have witnessed in football, his half-time team talk, and we kept going and that was the attitude he wanted to see in the second half.

“He normally talks, he’s really calm as you have all seen. But this time he was really passionate.

“I felt as if I was literally going into war after the team talk that he gave. It’s literally one of the best team talks I have been involved in since I have been playing football.

“We are not used to losing two games in a row. Something needs to change somewhere. Whether we need a rocket up our backsides, I think he just tried a different approach. But I liked what he did at half-time, it really got me firing.

“As usual, it made me want to fight for him, fight for my team-mates and fight for my club. Some people can either take to that or go the other way and I love seeing things like that.”