Tottenham star in injury scare after being targeted in Argentina friendly

Tottenham have received some good news over the outcome of an injury to summer signing Giovani Lo Celso on international duty.

The 23-year-old signed for Spurs on transfer deadline day in a season-long loan deal from Real Betis, with an option to make the move permanent at any time.

Lo Celso’s three appearances for the club so far have all come from the bench, as he looks to build up his fitness after being late back to pre-season duty during his time in Spain.

However, having started Argentina’s 0-0 draw with Chile in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Lo Celso was forced off in the 53rd minute with an ankle problem.

Read more: Youri Tielemans says he has no regrets over choosing to sign for Leicester in the summer.

The midfielder was on the end of a couple of heavy Chile challenges, with one in particular fording him to go over on his ankle.

However, after the game the national team posted an update stating that Lo Celso had suffered an injury his left groin.

The player then told the media: “We deserved a bit more. We had a lot of chances to convert but it wasn’t to be. My problem was only a blow, it is not something to worry about.

“We had a good game, generally speaking. the first half was where we had the most chances. We created some good opportunities with a lot of people in attack.

“I’d like to congratulate the team for their effort against a tough opponent, we were up to their level.”

Spurs are next in action on September 14, when they play host to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!