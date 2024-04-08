Tottenham star incredibly endorses Ruben Amorim to Liverpool, with Edwards beating Barcelona to ‘great coach’

Liverpool are edging closer to capturing Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP, and Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has reacted to the managerial speculation.

Amorim has emerged as a prime target for Liverpool after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool are not the only club to be interested in Amorim, with Barcelona also eyeing him as a potential replacement for the departing Xavi.

However, Barca will struggle to pay Amorim’s release clause, which stands at €15m (£13m). There is a gentleman’s agreement between Amorim and Sporting which means he can leave for a reduced fee of €10m (£8.5m), though Barca’s troublesome financial situation means they will struggle to match that, too.

Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group CEO Michael Edwards will be delighted about Barca’s problems, as it puts Liverpool in a great position to snare Amorim.

Earlier on Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sporting players now expect Amorim to depart this summer.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that initial talks are already underway between Liverpool chiefs and their counterparts at Sporting.

DON’T MISS – Ruben Amorim: Three positions Liverpool need to strengthen for their potential next manager

Tottenham full-back Porro knows Amorim well, having played under the 39-year-old during a spell at Sporting between August 2020 and January 2023.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Porro was asked about Sporting, who remain favourites to win the Primeira Liga title after beating Benfica on Saturday.

Tottenham player lauds Liverpool manager target

The Spaniard said: “He’s got seven or eight games to go, it was a very important victory. I’d like to send a big hug to all the Sportinguistas, especially Ruben.”

When asked about Amorim potentially replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Porro added: “Everyone knows what a good coach he is, he does things very well, he’s a great coach. I wish him all the best and have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Porro is not the only one to heap praise on Amorim. On March 31, the tactician was labelled a ‘spectacular’ manager who has the potential to become the ‘new Jose Mourinho’.

In a major boost for Liverpool, Amorim recently confirmed that he will assess his options this summer amid interest from several of Europe’s elite clubs.

“I cannot guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season,” he admitted. “I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did.

“We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens.”

Should Sporting beat Gil Vicente on Friday, then they will take one step closer to winning the league. This would give Amorim the chance to bow out on a fantastic high before leaving for Anfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain in the mix for the Premier League and Europa League and will come up against Atalanta on Thursday.

READ MORE – Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke