Tottenham star linked with exit earns special Pochettino praise

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino singled out two players for special praise after the 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley on Saturday.

Lucas Moura, Kieran Trippier and a first ever Premier League goal in August from Harry Kane gave Spurs a deserved win, but they were put off their stride in the second half when the Cottagers equalised.

Indeed, Tottenham found themselves on the back foot until the introduction of Mousa Dembele and then Erik Lamela.

And Pochettino was pleased with the influence of the Belgium midfielder and the fit-again Lamela.

“They were real impact, Mousa and of course Erik, how they helped the team and increased the tempo,” he added.

“How they provided better organisation and that is why I am so happy. That is what we want from the players that are outside, being focused when the manager or team needs them to be available to do.”

Pochettino also revealed that he could not enjoy Trippier’s brilliant free-kick in the second half.

“I really didn’t celebrate, not one goal because I think we were focused on trying to find a solution,” Pochettino added.

“In that moment it was 1-1, the game it was a tough game. Now I enjoy it a lot and I will enjoy it again when I watch it again.

“I think I am happy because it was a great goal, but he still needs to improve.”

