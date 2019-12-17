Tottenham star Lucas Moura reveals all about failed move to Man Utd

Lucas Moura has opened up for the first time about his failed move to Manchester United back in 2013, saying he has “no regrets” at the way his career has panned out.

The Brazil star has become a regular in the side since Jose Mourinho’s appointment, having scored three times in five Premier League matches since the Portuguese’s appointment. Moura’s legend will also forever remain at Tottenham after the hat-trick he scored in the sensational Champions League semi-final comeback against Ajax last season.

But his career could have taken a very different path had, in 2013, he accepted Sir Alex Ferguson’s interest in him to sign for Manchester United.

Moura, who started his career at Sao Paulo, eventually opted to join PSG – but has told ESPN Brasil just how close he came to signing for United.

“Yes, there was a conversation,” Lucas said. “I was very close to signing with Manchester United. It was still at the time of Ferguson.

“I ended up choosing PSG, I spent five fantastic years there, I won a lot, learned a lot. I do not regret it.

“Despite the hard times, the bad times, I don’t regret it because I grew a lot, I learned a lot. Now I’m here in the Premier League, and it’s a new hope.”

Moura hinted upon the appointment of Mourinho that he was glad to see Mauricio Pochettino sacked after suggesting his former manager didn’t entirely trust him.

“I am happy he likes me and he said it, it is very important to me to have this confidence from the coach and I hope to help him, help the team,” he said.

“I will always give my best and I am happy for the opportunity he has given me. I think everyone knows him. I don’t need to speak about him because he is a winner, a champion.

“He has a lot of trophies and I am sure he has much to bring for us and to add to our team, our club.

“Every player wants to play, it doesn’t matter the position. But everyone knows I am not a No.9, it is not my best position.

“When Pochettino put me there I always gave my best because for me the most important thing is the team but each coach has one opinion, a different mind.

“Now I feel very good in this position (as a wide player). I always played in this position, I feel good and I am happy.”

And asked about those comments, Moura was quite open about the close bond he apparently has with Mourinho and why someone speaking in his native Portuguese tongue is a big help.

“He arrived, was more relaxed, he spoke of the time of Sao Paulo, which he talked to my parents when he was at Real Madrid.

“It was more relaxed. He always asks how I am. It’s very cool, I always have this openness with him to talk. Even because of the language, it makes it a lot easier.”

Lucas will be hoping his fine run of form continues this weekend when Tottenham host Chelsea in a match crucial to both side’s top-four hopes.

