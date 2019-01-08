Christian Eriksen is reportedly demanding that Tottenham double his wages as part of his new contract, with Real Madrid preparing a £100m summer bid.

The outstanding Denmark international’s current deal runs out in 18 months time and he has been locked in talks over a bumper new contract for some time.

However, a report in the Daily Mail claims that Spurs are considering the possibility of letting Eriksen’s contract run down – which could see him leave on a free in the summer of 2020.

The 26-year-old currently earns £70,000-a-week but is said to want to double that if he is to remain in north London.

However, the report goes on to add that the lines of communication between the player and the club remain open and that Spurs are confident that the former Ajax man will eventually put pen to paper on a new deal.

The latest doubts over Eriksen’s future come amid reports in the The Independent that Spanish giants Real are ready to pounce for the player next summer.

The Bernabeu side are understood to have already taken initial steps to bring in the playmaker as they look to revamp their squad next season after a woeful 2018-19 campaign so far.

Real are keen on landing Eriksen and Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard as they look to provide more creativity to a side which has struggled domestically this season.

The report goes on to add that there is a possibility that Real will use forward Isco as part of a player swap deal for Eriksen, with the Spain international still struggling to hold down a regular starting spot with the La Liga giants.

