Kieran Trippier admits he could have done a lot better this season but the out-of-sorts World Cup star is determined to end the campaign on a high with England and Tottenham.

Last summer the 28-year-old had the nation dreaming after his stunning free-kick put the Three Lions ahead in July’s Moscow semi-final against Croatia.

English hearts would be broken and Trippier has struggled to replicate the form that saw him mentioned as one of the best players at last summer’s World Cup.

There were even questions over whether the Spurs full-back should be in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, with the player himself accepting things have not gone swimmingly this term.

“I could have done a lot better this season,” Trippier told talkSPORT. “I’ve picked up a lot of injuries.

“Yeah, there’s been games when I’ve looked back and watched and thought ‘I could have done this better, I could have done that better’.

“But it’s all about ifs and buts, it’s all about learning.

“I admit, I could have done a lot better, but I am here now, and I need to try and impress to try and start for England and try and do the best I can with every opportunity I get between now and the end of the season.”

Asked if he could put a finger on why, he said: “No. Obviously I don’t go into a game not willing to do well. I go into every game to try and do my best for my team-mates and the club.

“It’s just one of them things. It just happens. You know when you’ve had a bad game.

“You can always improve, and we’ve got a good manager (Mauricio Pochettino) back at the club.

“He sits us down individually and as a group, shows where you could have done better, and with a good manager like that you can always only learn.”