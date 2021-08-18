Tottenham star has ‘limited transfer options’ as Nuno makes decision

An important squad member at Tottenham could have a tough season as Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly made a decision over his future.

Spurs gained a surprise victory in their Premier League opener as Heung-Min Son scored the winner at Manchester City. The game was played amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future. The England captain continues to be linked with City, while Pep Guardiola has confirmed they are interested.

Nuno has already offloaded a number of squad members this summer. Erik Lamela was shipped to Sevilla as part of their move for Bryan Gil and Toby Alderweireld has been sold to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail.

Joe Hart, Juan Foyth and Danny Rose have also been allowed to leave. That group could soon be joined by France midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) claim that Nuno will refrain from using the 32-year-old on a regular basis this season.

Sissoko has understood this will be the case ‘for several weeks’ and is busy trying to find a route out of north London.

However, he has been frustrated in his search for a new club, as no teams from Europe have declared their interest.

The player has only been in contact with Middle Eastern teams, which is not where he wants to move next.

The report goes on to state that Sissoko knows he is at a ‘pivotal moment’ in his career.

Despite making 42 appearances in all competitions last season, he spent plenty of time on the bench.

Didier Deschamps gave him the benefit of the doubt and called him up for the Euros.

Sissoko came on as a substitute on two occasions for Les Blues as they were knocked out in the last 16.

However, his chances of making the 2022 World Cup squad look limited if his game time is reduced further.

Nuno plans to use Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli in midfield more often.

The manager can also rely on academy graduate Oliver Skipp. The youngster has returned from a loan spell with Norwich and is determined to gain a first-team spot.

Tottenham eyeing Nuno reunion with Wolves ace

Spurs have been linked with plenty of top players during the summer transfer window.

The latest name on the list is Wolves ace Adama Traore, who played under Nuno for three years.

Recent reports suggest that Spurs are preparing a £40m bid to take him to north London.

The move could then spark a chain reaction in the Premier League.

Wolves see Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes as an ideal replacement, should Traore leave this month.

