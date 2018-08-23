Tottenham star open to PSG switch; Alderweireld future update

Danny Rose is reportedly open to moving to PSG before the European transfer window shuts, but there is better news for Tottenham regarding Toby Alderweireld.

Rose has already turned down a loan to Bundesliga outfit Schalke but Spurs will consider any new offers for him before the window closes on August 31 in several top leagues — although no deal is thought to be particularly close, according to the Evening Standard.

The England star is, however, said to be keen on moving to Paris and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s win over Fulham.

Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino is said to be happy to have Ben Davies and Kyle Walker-Peters as his left-back options this season, while Jan Vertonghen could also fill in if required.

Meanwhile, Vertonghen’s international central defensive partner, Alderweireld, now looks likely to stay at the club – for the time being at least.

The Belgian was strongly tipped to quit the club this summer after so failing to agree a new contract, but he was back to his imperious best when he started as part of a back three against the Cottagers at Wembley.

The report goes on to state, however, that fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers will be allowed to leave on a season-long loan to a Championship club, with Swansea the favourites to land the American.

One player how will be staying though is striker Vincent Janssen, who has recently undergone footy surgery.

