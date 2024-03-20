Tottenham star to oust Man Utd player as national team captain after ‘perfect’ praise

Not only are Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United battling for Champions League qualification this season, but their players are also competing to be captain of one national team.

Plenty of Man Utd players have been selected for international duty this week, including Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. Rising star in midfield, Kobbie Mainoo, was initially named as part of the England U21 setup, but he has since been called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

Victor Lindelof is another Man Utd player who is expected to add to his international caps in the coming week. The centre-back has played 64 times for Sweden so far and was named their captain in August 2021, following the retirement of Andreas Granqvist.

However, Lindelof is at risk of losing the armband in the near future. Ahead of Sweden’s friendlies against Portugal and Albania, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet have taken a look at which players could lead the national team in the future.

Experienced forward Emil Forsberg and Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen are both options, though manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has been urged to give the captaincy to Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski.

The right winger is ‘more analytical and vocal’ than Lindelof, which means he could organise and motivate the team better. Plus, Kulusevski is a very skilful attacker who could inspire those around him by either scoring a fantastic goal or assisting one of his team-mates.

Kulusevski is still young at 23 years of age, but he is maturing and improving under Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. As such, the report labels him a ‘perfect captain in a year or so’, which suggests the clock is ticking on Lindelof’s reign.

While Lindelof will be gutted if he loses the captaincy, Tomasson could justify the decision by stating that Kulusevski is part of a new era looking to take Sweden even further in international competitions. While Lindelof is 29, there are younger player such as Kulusevski, Alexander Isak, Hugo Larsson and Anthony Elanga looking to make a name for themselves at future tournaments.

However, that will not happen at this summer’s European Championship. After finishing third in Group F behind Belgium and Austria, Sweden failed to qualify for the Euros in Germany.

During the upcoming games against Portugal and Albania, Lindelof will be aiming to put in two dominant performances to show Tomasson why he is the perfect man for the armband. But it is clear that Kulusevski’s influence on the Swedish national team will only grow.

