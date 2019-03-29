Tottenham star out for fortnight; two more sidelined for Liverpool trip

Eric Dier will miss Tottenham’s clash with Liverpool this weekend and faces a fortnight on the sidelines, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

Dier was injured in England’s 5-0 win against the Czech Republic and was forced to withdraw from the squad for their trip to Montenegro.

He will now miss Tottenham’s visit to Anfield, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, but Pochettino is confident Dier’s absence will not be a lengthy one.

Speaking about his availability, the Spurs chief said: “He has been ruled out. It’s not a big issue but he needs to recover from the problem he suffered against the Czech Republic with the national team.

“Him, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are going to be out for the weekend.”

Pressed on the length of time Dier will be out for, Pochettino added: “One week, 10, days, two weeks. We’ll see how it is going to improve. He was running today but we need to wait for the evolution.

“Every problem has a different evolution with a different player. We need to wait. We are going to assess him day-by-day but I don’t believe it will be longer than two weeks.

“Winks is the same, similar. We need to assess him every day. Some days he’s improving a lot and others he drops a little bit, you know.

“I hope that both can be available as soon as possible. And, of course, Serge Aurier is another issue.”