Young Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old full-back will see his new deal run until 2023.

Walker-Peters came through the Tottenham academy and made his 11th senior appearance when coming on as a substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester.

He has represented England at Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 levels and was a key member of the national team’s 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph.