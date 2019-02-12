Tottenham star reveals deciding factor in choosing Spurs over PSG

Juan Foyth says the opportunity to work with Mauricio Pochettino was the deciding factor in choosing to join Tottenham rather than PSG back in 2017.

The Spurs defender was close to joining the Ligue 1 giants from Estudiantes in August 2017 but opted for an £8million switch to north London instead.

The 21-year-old had to wait until this season for his Premier League debut but Foyth has since become a regular in Pochettino’s first-team squad.

And the centre-back has revealed that fellow Argentine Pochettino played a huge part in him deciding that Spurs was his best option.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “More than anything I decided on Tottenham because there was an Argentinian manager and support team — or they can speak Spanish — and because it was a club that supported young players a lot.

“Also, I had the chance to talk to Mauricio and he told me I had very good features but that he was going to improve that.

“He was a defender as well so I thought he might have very good recommendations and advice to give me.”

Foyth says Pochettino was sympathetic after he struggled on his debut at Wolves, giving away two penalties in a nevry 3-2 win back in November.

“He told me it’s a situation he had been in,” Foyth added. “It happens, so I think he could understand in that sense because he’d been out there, in that same position as me.”

Foyth has been included in Tottenham’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages and could be on the bench when Borussia Dortmund visit Wembley on Wednesday night.

