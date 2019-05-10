Tottenham star ruled out of Everton clash; doubt for CL final

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen could have a race to get fit for the Champions League final as he has been ruled out of the Premier League clash with Everton.

The defender picked up an ankle injury against Ajax and will now be assessed fully to determine whether he will be fit for the Madrid showpiece on June 1.

Spurs will be very light against Everton as Harry Kane, Harry Winks, and Davinson Sanchez are definitely out injured while Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama are being assessed.

Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min are suspended and will also miss the first two games of next season.

Erik Lamela could get a rare start after returning to the side from the bench at Ajax, while Fernando Llorente and Amsterdam hero Lucas Moura will likely lead the line.

