Tottenham star sidelined with knee injury ahead of Chelsea clash

Lucas Moura will be missing for Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Moura picked up a knee injury in Friday’s 7-0 win at Tranmere in the FA Cup and will play no part in the London derby.

The Brazilian will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Erik Lamela has recovered from illness, but Eric Dier (appendicitis) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are still out.

Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen could also be involved after recently returning to training, although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.