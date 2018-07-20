Tottenham star snubs Liverpool, Man Utd interest to pen five-year deal

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The South Korea international joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has since scored 47 goals across 140 appearances.

Son represented his country at the World Cup in Russia and Tottenham said he was now ready to link up with his club-mates ahead of the pre-season tour of the United States.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in the 25-year-old, and could test Tottenham’s resolve with a bid.

Tottenham said in a statement on their website that Son had agreed a new deal running until 2023.

Son has forged an excellent working relationship with Spurs striker Harry Kane, scoring 26 league goals across the last two campaigns while the England international has notched 59 in the same period.

In a video tweet posted by Spurs, Son said: “I’m very happy to sign a new contract. I hope to see you this season at the new stadium.”

