Argentine to snub Inter, Juve for extended Tottenham stay
Tottenham playmaker Erik Lamela looks ready to snub any potential return to Italy after revealing how happy he is in London.
The former Roma star was strongly linked with a return to Serie A in the winter transfer window, with Inter Milan and Juventus both said to be keen on the 25-year-old.
But speaking to La Gazzetta the Argentine, who only recently returned to first-team action after a lengthy injury lay-off, said: “There’s never been anything with the Bianconeri. Inter? I only think about the club I’m at, and I am very good here at Tottenham, the club is getting better and better and I love living in London.”
Having struggled early on in his Spurs career, Lamela finally started to shine in 2015-16 before injury struck and kept him on the sidelines for over a year.
The attacker also stated another reason why he enjoying life at Tottenham so much – manager Mauricio Pochettino.
He added: “Pochettino is from Argentina like me and he knows that it is not easy for a young player to settle in quickly in a completely different culture.
“At the beginning I had many problems with the language, injuries and different football.
“After the first season many people told me to leave England, but I didn’t want to give up, it was a challenge.
“Now I’m still here, so I made the right choice.”
Lamela also admits that he cannot wait to take on Juve in the last 16 of the Champions League, adding: “I am optimistic about the game, I think we can do it.
“Details will be fundamental in getting qualification. Juventus are a very strong team, they have played two Champions League finals in the last three campaigns, but we are a strong side too.”