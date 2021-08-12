Tottenham star who impressed in pre-season packed off to Sweden

Tottenham have confirmed that Alfie Whiteman has joined Swedish Allsvenskan side Degerfors IF on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was outstanding in Spurs’ early pre-season outings, impressing in the wins against Colchester and MK Dons after being picked ahead of Joe Hart. However, the arrival of Pierluigi Gollini has pushed Whiteman down the pecking order.

Young stopper Brandon Austin is now set to act as the club’s third-choice stopper this season. The 22-year-old has returned to the club after a loan stint at MLS side Orlando City.

Whiteman made his senior derby for Spurs when he came off the bench on a Europa League clash against Ludogorets in November 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will now be hoping that a spell abroad will further the player’s development.

Lo Celso holds key to Tottenham incoming

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso may hold the key to helping Tottenham beat Arsenal to Lautaro Martinez’s transfer, one expert has claimed.

The north London rivals reportedly have interest in a deal for the Inter Milan striker. What’s more, they have both supposedly made firm approaches for him. Arsenal have offered Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette plus cash, while Spurs have apparently made a £60million bid.

Arsenal want a new long-term option up front, with Lacazette likely to leave. Furthermore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently turned 32.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, wants Martinez, 23, to partner Harry Kane up top next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, South American football journalist Tim Vickery claimed that Tottenham may have the edge in the transfer race.

The advantage could come from Martinez’s fellow Argentina international Lo Celso. Despite arriving as a marquee signing in 2019, injuries have held him back.

“He’s a very fine player, he almost reminds me of a hammerhead shark,” Vickery said of Martinez. “It might be the shape of his head but it might be that there’s always this air of menace about him.

“Very, very classy striker indeed and it looks like there’s a tug of war between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“It could well be, especially with the existence in the side of Lo Celso, it might tip the balance in Tottenham’s way.

“Lo Celso seems to be constantly questioned at Tottenham, he’s been unlucky with injuries.”

READ MORE: Tottenham knocked back in lowball offer for midfielder who ‘creates havoc’