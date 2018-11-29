Tottenham star’s wage demands could scupper Juventus, Inter move

Juventus and Inter Milan are ready to make January moves for Mousa Dembele but will have to pay the Tottenham midfielder a large salary to get him.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has so far rejected every offer made by Spurs and seems determined to quit north London next summer.

Dembele, who is on a reported £4.5million deal at Tottenham, was strongly linked with a switch to Inter last summer, while clubs in China are also after the mercurial Belgian.

However, according to Calciomercato transfer pundit, Fabrizio Romano, Dembele wants between £6.2-7.1m a year from his next club.

Indeed, the 31-year-old is now waiting for an offer in that region and has put contract talks on hold with Spurs for that very reason.

The report goes on to state that bonuses for the player’s entourage could be in the region of £1.8m and that those figures are currently putting Juve and Inter off a potential move.

