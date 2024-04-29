Tottenham are reportedly in ‘regular dialogue’ with Tosin Adarabioyo’s representatives as they look to steal a march on their transfer rivals and sign the Fulham star this summer.

The centre-back made his way up Manchester City’s youth ranks and chalked up eight appearances for the first-team, none of which were in the Premier League, before joining Fulham permanently in 2020 for a reported £2m.

The 6ft 5in defender, who enjoyed successful loan spells at Championship sides West Brom and Blackburn Rovers between 2018-20, has since made 129 appearances for the Cottagers and that has led to rumoured interest from a number of sides in the Premier League and across Europe.

According to statistics website FBRef, the 26-year-old is in the top 20 per cent for centre-backs in the Premier League for interceptions, aerials won, and passes completed.

Incidentally, despite the south London outfit’s best efforts to tie him to a new contract, Tosin is expected to leave this summer as a free agent.

Tottenham lead the charge for defender

Now, Football Insider claims Tottenham are in regular discussions with the former England Under-19 international as they ‘lay the groundwork’ for a summer transfer.

The report adds, however, that Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham, AC Milan, other sides in Serie A and Monaco are also interested in the defender.

For Spurs, while centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have frequently been praised for their defensive qualities, Ange Postecoglou’s side have conceded 52 goals this season in 33 matches.

Tosin’s Fulham have conceded three goals more but they are mid-table, whereas Spurs are chasing a Champions League qualification spot.

In March, the Tottenham manager said: “I think it [defence] is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Alternatively for Liverpool, with defender Joel Matip seemingly set to leave the Anfield outfit this summer, the Reds may be on the look out for a new centre-back and Tosin could fit the bill in that regard – particularly as he has similar attributes to the 32-year-old.

It is clear Tosin, who had a number of injuries in the first part of the season but has been ever present in Fulham’s defence since the turn of the year, will not be short of options at the end of the campaign.

Tosin harbours Champions League goals

The big defender certainly is not short on confidence, either. Not only does he believe he can thrive at international level, but he believes he is good enough to play in the Champions League one day.

He told The Times in February: “England have good centre halves like [John] Stones, but I’d definitely back myself to be a top international footballer. Every player has ambitions to reach those tournaments, just like I have the ambitions to reach the highest points of club football, too.

“We all know my contract’s up in the summer but all things are still possible. My main focus is on having a good end to the season.”

When asked if he is a Champions League level player, he replied: “I believe so.”