Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a loan move for Barcelona flop Malcom as they sweat on Harry Kane’s latest ankle injury.

Kane must wait until the swelling goes down before he can go for a scan to determine the extent of the injury he picked up late in the game against Manchester United on Sunday.

However, fears are growing that he could have damaged ligaments which could put him on the sidelines for up to a month.

Mauricio Pochettino is already lacking in attacking options, with Son Heung-Min joining up with South Korea at the Asian Cup, while Lucas Moura is currently out with a thigh problem.

Son, who has been in sensational form, will miss Tottenham’s next five games if his country goes all the way in the competition – leaving Fernando Llorente as the only fit central striker at the club.

The Spaniard was expected to move back to his homeland this month, with former club Athletic Bilbao said to have been interested in signing him, but Spurs have now taken him off the market.

Pochettino has also made it clear that Dutch forward Vincent Janssen does not have a future with the club.

Despite the concerns over the rising costs of their new stadium, Spurs are still scouring the market for reinforcements up front and the report in the Daily Star claims that they are ready to revive their interest in Malcom.

The Brazilian, who can play anywhere in a front three but is mainly a winger, was on their radar last summer before he joined Barca from Bordeaux for £36.5million.

However, he has failed to earn a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp and has been told that he can move on this month.

The 21-year-old was reported to have recently been offered to Chelsea as part of a swap deal to bring Willian to Catalonia, alerting Spurs that the player was up for grabs.

