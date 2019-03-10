Tottenham strike target wanted by Chinese clubs in £50m deal

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for a big money move to China this summer, as he emerged as a target for a number of Super League clubs.

Fulham, who have almost accepted that they will be relegated this season, will cash in on a few of their big names but none will go for more money than Mitrovic – who has been a big success for the club since joining from Newcastle in January.

After an initial loan, he was snapped up from Newcastle for £25million – but The Cottagers could be set to double their money with the Serb being valued at £50million.

Mitrovic is being offered wages of £12million a year – with Guangzhou Evergrande leading the chase, although they are not the only suitors for the 24-year-old.

Tottenham were believed to have had an offer for the striker turned down in January and are expected to renew their interest this summer.

Get the latest personalised Cottagers products on our new TEAMtalk Fulham shop!