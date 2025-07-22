Newcastle United have reportedly had a bid rejected for striker Yoane Wissa as Premier League rivals Tottenham prepare to hijack their deal to sign the Brentford star, following a stunning turn of developments over his future on Tuesday.

The Bees have already bid farewell to star winger Bryan Mbeumo, who joined Manchester United in a £71million deal on Monday evening, while they also parted company with Mark Flekken and Christian Norgaard. And there are now genuine fears that Wissa could follow.

The 28-year-old was already being heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle but has now added more fuel to those flames after leaving Brentford’s training camp in Portugal.

BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel wrote that Wissa’s decision comes ‘amid uncertainty over his future’, with the player also ‘unsettled by speculation’.

Mokbel adds that ‘Newcastle, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are all interested’ in Wissa, with a ‘key meeting with Director of Football Phil Giles to follow’.

That interest has certainly been ramped up with immediate effect, with TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealing how hard Newcastle are pushing to sign a player who has just one more year remaining on his contract.

David Ornstein has since added that Eddie Howe’s men have been rebuffed with a £25million offer for Wissa, who is open to a move to St James’ Park but actually favours linking up with new Spurs boss Thomas Frank instead.

Wissa scored 20 goals and added five assists in 39 games for the Bees last season as they finished the season with a hugely respectable 10th-placed finish.

Tottenham, Newcastle in Wissa scrap as Brentford eye replacement

Frank is said to have urged Spurs to make a move to bring his former frontman to north London, in order to provide quality opposition to first-choice central striker Dominic Solanke.

With Richarlison poised to leave, Tottenham need another striker on board to cope with the demands of having Champions League football again, while also making sure their Premier League form does not collapse like it did last season.

Frank is well aware of Wissa’s strengths, and he offers something different to Solanke with his ability to run in behind. However, it appears that Spurs will have to fight off Newcastle first to get their man.

The Magpies want to bring Wissa in to form a two-pronged attack alongside Alexander Isak, after holding off all-comers to keep hold off their talismanic frontman so far this summer.

Despite traditionally playing with two wide men, TEAMtalk understands that Howe wants the option to go with two up top and believes that Wissa perfectly complements Isak in what could be a devastating pairing.

As for Brentford’s stance on Wissa, they are desperate not to lose the player but are fully aware of his contract situation and have already started weighing up potential replacements.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed recently that Celtic forward Daizen Maeda is being viewed as a potential replacement for Wissa.

But for Tottenham and Newcastle, it now likely remains a case of the highest bidder wins in order to secure the Brentford star.

