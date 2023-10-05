Tottenham striker target who’s outscored Haaland labelled ‘sensational’ in huge praise, but Arsenal battle looms

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be delighted after hearing the big praise one transfer reporter has for new striker target Santiago Gimenez, though Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will provide competition for his services.

Gimenez is a 22-year-old centre-forward who came through the Cruz Azul setup in Mexico before signing for Dutch club Feyenoord in July last year. In his first season in the Netherlands, Gimenez immediately established himself as one of the country’s best strikers, notching 23 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

That included five goals in nine Europa League outings, helping Feyenoord reach the quarter-finals of the competition, as well as a run of nine goals in eight Eredivisie matches.

Gimenez is proving to be even deadlier this term, having netted 10 strikes in just seven league appearances so far. That is better than Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland, who has found the back of the net eight times in seven Premier League games thus far.

Unsurprisingly, Gimenez is picking up attention from big clubs all across Europe. On Sunday, reports revealed how Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea will all battle to snare him in January.

Then, on Tuesday, it emerged that Real Madrid are also in the mix. They supposedly want the Mexico international, who was born in Argentina, to partner Kylian Mbappe up front.

During an appearance on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey lavished praise on Gimenez, in comments which will delight his prospective next manager, Postecoglou.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” Bailey said (via The Boot Room).

Tottenham, Arsenal confirmed as ‘watching’ striker

“Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Of course, Spurs lost talisman Harry Kane in the summer as he secured a big-money move to Bayern.

Postecoglou has used Son Heung-min as his main centre-forward in recent weeks, while selecting James Maddison behind him and Richarlison on the left.

Richarlison can also operate through the middle, while Postecoglou has Brennan Johnson in his squad too. Although, Spurs continue to be linked with signing a new striker, which suggests their scouts are still on the hunt for another Kane replacement.

Out of the options available to Spurs, Gimenez is certainly up there as one of the best. He is incredibly high on confidence right now as he is simply tearing the Eredivisie apart.

This is certainly one to watch for both January and next summer, with Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea all poised to bid for Gimenez.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has been handed a setback as one of his other attackers is recovering from injury, according to various sources.