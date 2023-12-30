Tottenham stun Man Utd as ‘agreement reached’ for signing Postecoglou will love

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have beaten Manchester United to the signing of a Ligue 1 star, as reports in France claim the North London side have ‘reached an agreement’ for his transfer.

Ahead of Tottenham’s home clash against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, manager Ange Postecoglou was asked whether several new players will be joining the club in the January transfer window. While Postecoglou played down the likelihood of a busy window, he does expect some signings to be made.

“Nothing magical is going to happen in the January window. What we need to do is just keep building,” he said.

“We’ve had one window with this team to change it around, to do things differently. The fact that we are in the position we are is credit to the players.”

The most likely signing Tottenham will make is that of a new centre-back. Micky van de Ven has been out of action since November with a hamstring injury and will return at some point in January, while fellow first-choice defender Cristian Romero has also picked up a hamstring issue and will be recovering for around a month.

Postecoglou has been forced to use the likes of Ben Davies and Emerson Royal at centre-half, as he does not seem to fancy Eric Dier.

These factors have seen Tottenham rival Man Utd for the signing of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Todibo in recent months, especially as their new chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe already owns Nice. However, they were left shocked on December 20 when Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs had ‘opened talks’ over a transfer of their own.

Jean-Clair Todibo heading to Tottenham?

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs were primed to make their move for the Frenchman as they look to firm up their January plans. And it seems they have now intensified their pursuit of him.

According to reports emerging from France (as cited by Sport Witness), Todibo is Spurs’ ‘favoured’ centre-back target. Postecoglou’s side have even managed to ‘reach an agreement’ with Nice over his prospective move to England.

There is no mention of how much Spurs have agreed to pay for the 23-year-old. Although, it has previously been suggested that Nice will hold out for between £43-52million. The Ligue 1 title chasers would love to keep Todibo, but they know his stock is high right now and therefore January is a good time to cash in.

This is certainly an exciting update for Spurs fans, as it seems they are getting ever closer to landing their main winter target. The Spurs faithful will just have to wait for other sources to confirm this news before they can really start to celebrate.

Spurs have also been tipped to land a new midfielder, with Rodrigo Bentancur out injured and both Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr set to go to the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year. But one pundit has ruled them out of the race for a £100m-rated Prem star.