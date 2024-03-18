Tottenham to stun Man Utd, Arsenal with record-breaking bid for Euro club’s most valuable star

Sebastian Szymanski is being looked at by Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have drawn up an offer as they try to beat Manchester United and Arsenal in the chase for Poland star Sebastian Szymanski, according to reports.

Following spells at Legia Warsaw, Dinamo Moscow and Feyenoord, Szymanski landed at Fenerbahce last summer. The central attacking midfielder is thriving in Turkey, having notched 12 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances so far.

Fenerbahce only paid €9.75m when capturing Szymanski, which is now looking like an absolute steal. As per transfermarkt, the player’s value has more than doubled to €20m (£17m). Szymanski is Fenerbahce’s new most valuable player, alongside left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

His great performances in both the Turkish Super Lig and Europa Conference League have led to interest from top Premier League clubs.

Tottenham were the first English side to be linked with Szymanski, with Ange Postecoglou a big admirer of his. It was even claimed in January that Tottenham are willing to do ‘everything’ needed to strike an agreement with Fenerbahce.

But on February 23, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd and Arsenal are also interested in the 24-year-old.

DON’T MISS: ‘Not good enough’ Tottenham star facing axe after brutal put down from fuming pundit

Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal have all sent scouts to watch him play this season, with those club officials returning to England impressed.

Turkish source Aksam have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Spurs, alongside Serie A club Napoli, have bids for Szymanski prepped and ready to go.

Tottenham in strong position to land Fenerbahce ace

AC Milan are also in the frame, though it is currently Spurs and Napoli leading the transfer race.

The Italian clubs are only willing to go as high as €18m (£15m) when bidding for Szymanski, which puts Spurs in a strong position.

On February 27, it emerged that Fenerbahce will only let the playmaker leave if a €25m (£21m) proposal arrives.

A sale at this price would smash Fenerbahce’s record departure, which is currently held between Elvir Baljic and Vedat Muriqi (both €21m).

That price tag will not put Spurs off, though. As Postecoglou thinks Szymanski is the perfect fit for his team, Spurs are willing to spend big to ensure he arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Attacking midfield is not the only area Spurs are hoping to strengthen, as they are also in the mix for a new centre-forward. Possible solutions include Serhou Guirassy, Santiago Gimenez or Ivan Toney.

READ MORE – Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed