Tottenham stun Man Utd with incredible striker transfer ‘on the verge’ of completion

Tottenham are on the cusp of signing confirmed Manchester United target, Timo Werner, and details on the structure of the move as well as what’s left to be ironed out have all come to light.

Both Spurs and United are on the hunt for reinforcements in the final third this month. Tottenham’s ambition stems from losing Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup for potentially six weeks. Additionally, long-term injuries suffered by Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon have depleted Ange Postecoglou’s options.

Over at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is seeking a player who can ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international did net his first Premier League goal of the season in the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa a fortnight ago. However, one goal in half a season is clearly not enough and Anthony Martial continues to disappoint as his back-up.

With their transfer budget tight, Man Utd began to explore cheaper options, while also keeping abreast of loan opportunities – just as they did with Wout Weghorst one year ago.

One player Fabrizio Romano confirmed was in United’s crosshairs is Timo Werner. The former Chelsea frontman disappointed in England and returned to RB Leipzig in 2022.

However, despite having pace to burn, Werner’s second stint with Leipzig has underwhelmed. Indeed, he’s generally been used from the bench this term, with the likes of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko preferred by manager Marco Rose.

As such, Leipzig are open to offloading Werner in January, but rather than United, it’s Tottenham who are on the cusp of sealing a deal.

Tottenham barge Man Utd aside for Timo Werner

Taking to X, Sky Germany duo, Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze, revealed all on the stunning developments.

Plettenberg declared Werner to Spurs is “very hot” and the German is “on the verge” of joining Tottenham on a six-month loan.

Leipzig and Tottenham will enter the “final negotiations today” and Werner is all set to leave Leipzig’s training camp at a moment’s notice.

Hinze added Werner is “about to return to the Premier League!”. The reporter stressed talks between Spurs and Leipzig have been “very good” and confirmed a six-month loan is on the agenda.

The clubs are understood to be “largely in agreement” and the final details will be ironed out today.

Regarding what those details pertain to, Plettenberg clarified whether an option to buy is included – and if so, at what price – will be discussed today.

TEAMtalk’s own sources have since confirmed an option to buy is likely to be included in the final agreement.

Werner scored 23 goals in 89 appearances during his Chelsea career. His spell in England was a disappointment, though there was always a sense of untapped potential.

Many would have doubted we’d see Werner playing in the Premier League again, though that notion is about to be dispelled.

Should the final details be agreed without hitch, Ange Postecoglou will be hopeful his vibrant and all-action system can bring the best out of Werner once and for all.

