Tottenham stunned as Euro giants demand record-breaking fee for Postecoglou target as Man Utd, Arsenal watch on

Tottenham are keen on signing Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski but reports suggest that they will have to cough up a big fee to secure a deal.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new centre-mid his priority for the summer window after the manager missed out on bringing in Connor Gallagher from Chelsea in January.

Spurs missed out on signing the England star as his preference was to remain at Stamford Bridge and they are now scouring the market for players with similar attributes.

Szymanski generally plays as an attacking midfielder and has the energy to arrive late into dangerous areas – which is exactly what Postecoglou is looking for.

Tottenham aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Poland international, however, with Manchester United and Arsenal also keen, as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk last week.

Fenerbahce are resigned to losing Szymanski given the level of interest in his signature, but certainly won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

Fenerbahce demand record-breaking fee for Sebestian Szymanski

According to reports from Turkey, as cited by Sport Witness, Fenerbahce are ‘pleased’ with the interest in Szymanski as they believe they can get a big fee from his sale.

They have now ‘increased their price tag of the midfielder to €25m (£21.2m), which would be a record-breaking sale for the Turkish giants.

To date, their record sales have been the €21m (£18m) departures of Elvir Baljic to Real Madrid and Vedat Muriqi to Lazio.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed that Fenerbahce will actually be demanding £30m for Szymanski and are confident that one of his suitors will match that.

It’s no surprise to see huge interest in Szymanski given his superb form this season. The talented 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and made 14 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions so far.

As mentioned, this has caught the attention of Man Utd and Arsenal, but Tottenham are currently at the front of the queue for his signature.

TEAMtalk sources also state that the Fenerbahce star has interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

With that in mind, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for Szymanski in the coming months. Postecoglou will hope that Tottenham come out on top in the race.

