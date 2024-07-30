Tottenham stunned as Chelsea accelerate blockbuster transfer to leave Postecoglou empty-handed

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are in ‘direct talks’ regarding the transfer of a player Tottenham were desperate to sign, according to a top source.

Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou’s interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is long-standing. Spurs explored signing the all-action star in January, though a move did not come to pass.

Gallagher was among Chelsea’s best players under Mauricio Pochettino last season. The Argentine was a huge backer of the midfielder who often wore the captain’s armband and he tried desperately to get Chelsea to agree a new contract with Gallagher.

The 24-year-old’s existing deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and as yet, there is no sign fresh terms will be agreed.

As such, Chelsea are open to cashing in on Gallagher whose status as a homegrown player would make a sale extra lucrative for the club.

What’s more, with Pochettino now replaced by Enzo Maresca who wasted little time signing reuniting with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Gallagher’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano adds to TEAMtalk exclusive

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, exclusively revealed on July 24 that initial talks over a switch to Atletico Madrid had begun.

Like Postecoglou at Spurs, Atletico boss Diego Simeone viewed Gallagher’s tireless running and all-around impact as perfect for his system.

We learned Atletico were extremely confident of striking a deal and Gallagher had also conversed with close friends regarding what football life is like in Spain.

Indeed, it’s our understanding Gallagher spoke with fellow England international Kieran Trippier who won LaLiga with Simeone and Atletico back in the 2020/21 season. Trippier gave Gallagher a ringing endorsement on the idea of joining Atletico Madrid.

Now, according to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “direct talks” between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have taken place.

Furthermore, Romano revealed Chelsea have requested a package worth around €35m/€40m. That is not a sum that is deterring Atletico from advancing on the move.

“Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal,” began Romano.

“Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/€40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea.

“Gallagher, on top of Atletico list as revealed in May – now getting closer.”

Reasons why Conor Gallagher is leaving Chelsea

Chelsea and Gallagher had previously held talks over signing a contract extension, though the player’s salary demands were deemed too high by the club at the time.

Pochettino’s removal further heightened the chances of Gallagher taking flight given the former boss was Gallagher’s main backer at the club.

New manager Maresca heavily favours a possession-based style of play and requires his eleven to be technically gifted, comfortable on the ball in tight spaces and able to pass their way through a press.

Gallagher is unquestionably an asset to any team he plays in. However, with his playing style geared more towards the physical aspects of the game and less so the technical elements, he always appeared a poor fit for the Maresca system.

Tottenham miss out, but superb alternative already signed

Tottenham had installed Gallagher as their primary midfield target ahead of the summer window opening its doors.

However, speculation Chelsea were unwilling to sell to a bitter rival like Spurs ensured the move never warmed up, much to Postecoglou’s dismay.

Instead, Spurs turned their attention to Elland Road when signing Leeds United ace, Archie Gray, for £40m.

Recent reports had insisted Tottenham were still sniffing around Gallagher, though he’s now on course to join Atletico Madrid.

