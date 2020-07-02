Tottenham stunned as Sheffield United claim first win since restart

Sheffield United claimed their first win since the return of football, but the major talking point was a goal disallowed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Both sides went into the game with faltering hopes of a European place, and it was the hosts who got the win they needed to get back on track.

The Blades took the lead just after the half-hour mark through Sander Berge. However, moments later, Spurs thought they had equalised.

Harry Kane saw his goal chalked off, though, as the ball had made contact with Lucas Moura’s arm in the buildup – a hugely frustrating decision for Spurs.

Sheffield United doubled their lead through a Lys Mousset tap in with just over 20 minutes to go.

Spurs’ misery was compounded even further in the last 10 minutes when Oli McBurnie made it 3-0.

Consolation came when Kane pulled one back for Spurs late on, but it was too little, too late.