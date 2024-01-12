Tottenham stunned, as West Ham intensify pursuit of two free-scoring strikers after huge Paqueta blow

West Ham have reportedly ‘stepped up their pursuit’ of their two top striker targets as David Moyes looks to strengthen his front line.

The Hammers have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – six points adrift from the top four.

They have been hit by injuries to Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks, however, which could see them spend more this month than initially anticipated.

Moyes has always been keen to bring in a new striker though and a number of players have been linked with West Ham in recent weeks.

According to Football Inisder, the London club have identified Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez as key targets for this window.

Both players have been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League, with Tottenham reportedly interested in signing both players despite signing Timo Werner on loan.

It now seems, however, that West Ham are ready to battle Spurs for one of the two talented centre-forwards.

West Ham step up interest in Guirassy, Gimenez

Football Insider’s report, West Ham are ‘very interested’ in signing one of the ‘red-hot duo’ – who have been in prolific form for their respective clubs this season.

It’s claimed that club staff are ‘stepping up plans’ to sign a new forward this month as they look to continue their good form.

As mentioned, this comes off the back of West Ham receiving several injury blows, the worst of which being Paqueta’s, who could be unavailable for up to two months.

Guirassy has scored an outstanding 19 goals in 16 games for Stuttgart this term and is available for a bargain price of £16m due to a release clause in his contract.

This has caught the attention of several European clubs, but West Ham are reportedly poised to make a move in the near future.

Gimenez has also been in fantastic goalscoring form, netting 20 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

If either of the duo could replicate this in the Premier League, that would only increase West Ham’s chances of qualifying for Europe again.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Hammers do launch a concrete offer for Guirassy or Gimenez in the near future, as the report suggests.

