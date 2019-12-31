Tottenham submit cash, plus player swap deal to bring back Bale

Tottenham have reportedly made an initial bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club by offering Christian Eriksen plus cash in a swap deal.

Spurs have been strongly linked with a move to bring Bale back to north London, particularly since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the club’s new manager.

A report in AS claims that Real will receive £25.7million (€30m) as well as Eriksen in a deal that could reunite Bale with the club he left in 2013.

Eriksen has been linked to Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and other clubs in Europe as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

However, it would appear that Spurs are desperate to try and cash in on the Dane rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Eriksen has struggled for game time this season, firstly under Mauricio Pochettino and now Mourinho, having admitted at the end of last season that he wanted a new challenge after the club’s Champions League final failure.

He did, however, impress in a rare start in the 2-2 draw at Norwich over the weekend – a game in which he scored from a slightly defelcted free-kick.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has spoken about his failed move to Tottenham over the summer but also dropped a big hint that a January switch could be on the cards.

The Sporting Lisbon playmaker was heavily tipped to move to north London before the summer transfer deadline, but the switch never materialised – despite the player agreeing terms.

The fee became a huge stumbling block and it meant that the 25-year-old remained at Sporting CP, with his dream of moving to the Premier League temporarily put on ice.

Fernandes has since committed his long-term future to Sporting after signing a new contract in November, but that has not put off talk of a potential exit in the New Year.

Speaking to Portuguese publication Record about almost leaving in the summer, the talented attacking midfielder stated that Spurs were the perfect fit for him.