Tottenham have launched an opening bid, believed to be for just under £31m, for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in the French media.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe over the past 12 months and he impressed in both games against Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

Those performances sparked interest from Pep Guardiola, who is looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, while Manchester United have also been linked with the France international as talk of Paul Pogba’s departure from Old Trafford gather pace.

Reports last week actually claimed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has green-lighted a Manchester United bid to try and prise Ndombele from Lyon, while Italian giants Juventus also have a long-standing interest in the player having scouted him on multiple occasions during the season.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe claims it is Spurs who are the first to make an official move for the midfielder, with the Champions League finalists having offered a lowly opening bid of €35m (£30.89m).

That figure falls well short of the €80m (£70.5m) Lyon are hoping to attract for the midfielder, so it will come as no shock to see L’Equipe claim the offer will be met with short shrift from the Ligue 1 giants.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has, however, admitted that Ndombele will likely be sold this summer and says he would prefer to sell his prized asset to a fellow French club.

“I am negotiating with the biggest European clubs for Ndombele,” he told L’Équipe. “I’m the one who revived the PSG talks so that they don’t feel dismissed.

“I told myself that it was the time to speak to PSG because PSG would win more by operating with French clubs.

“If PSG aligns with the three offers received and Tanguy agrees, obviously it would be nice if he goes there.”

Ndombele, 22, signed a new long-term deal at Lyon last September, giving Aulas the power to negotiate the best possible price he can get for the France international.

