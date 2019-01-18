Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been ruled out for two weeks with a groin injury.

The Frenchman suffered the problem in the defeat against Manchester United on Sunday and looks like missing at least three games.

Sissoko joins Harry Kane in the treatment room, with the England international set to be missing until early March.

Pochettino is confident Spurs can cope without Kane.

He said: “He is very positive, we are going to see the time it takes to have the full recovery.

“Harry is a very positive person, the moment he got injured he started thinking about recovering as soon as possible.

“When he is one of the best strikers in Europe it is going to affect performances. We are positive we can cope and we have players who can cover his position. It won’t affect our approach to the games.”

