New Tottenham recruit Pape Sarr has all the attributes to progress to the level of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report.

The 18-year-old joined the club on August 27, with Spurs paying Metz £14.6m for his signature. However, the Senegal international will play for the Ligue 1 outfit this term after being loaned back to Metz. The north Londoners brought in five new players in the off season.

Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero joined Sarr at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The last two were loan deals while Spurs best summer business was keeping Harry Kane at the club.

Sarr was possibly the one deal that flew under the radar to a certain extent. That was inevitable after it emerged that he would not play for the club this season.

Tottenham Director of Football Fabio Paratici has made his feelings clear on just how good the youngster could be. And now famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has added his take on the starlet.

The Italian revealed he has been speaking to a ‘source’ about the player, and it is good news for Spurs fans.

“I am told this guy is really more than an interesting talent. He is really potential, fantastic talent,” he said on his YouTube channel. “One of my sources told me he could become one style of Pogba player. He has style, he has potential, he has skills, so we will see what happens with this guy.”

Sarr trusted at Metz

Sarr played his youth football in Dakar before joining Metz in 2020. After just one appearance for the reserve side, he was handed a first-team debut.

That came against Brest in November 2020 last year and he went on to enjoy 22 top-flight outings and 18 starts. The African bagged three goals and has already made three appearances this term.

Coach Frederic Antonetti has put his trust in the talented schemer despite his tender years. He will have another season of football under his belt when returning to Tottenham next summer.

And it may be that Nuno Espirito Santo gives him an opportunity in 2022-2023. Spurs were not the only interested suitors during the summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were credited with an interest. But it was the Lilywhites who beat off the competition and landed a player tipped for the top.

