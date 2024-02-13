Tottenham sweep Juventus, Napoli aside for exciting Serie A striker but Newcastle emerge as biggest threat

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly leapfrogged three major Italian clubs in the race for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, but Newcastle United will try to sign the attacker first this summer.

Gudmundsson is a 26-year-old striker who has been on Genoa’s books since January 2022. Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, he had spells at Heerenveen, PSV and AZ Alkmaar before landing at Genoa in a €1.5million deal.

Gudmundsson has since managed to rack up a decent record in Italy, having registered 26 goals and eight assists in 74 appearances for Genoa. He has been particularly impressive this term, with 11 goals and three assists to his name from 24 matches.

In November, it emerged that Tottenham had sent scouts to watch Gudmunsson in action, and those club officials soon returned positive reports.

The North London side did not move for Gudmundsson during the January transfer window, though they could begin negotiations to sign him this summer.

On Saturday, reports claimed Tottenham to be leading the race for the 35-cap Iceland international. Tottenham have a good relationship with Genoa after signing Radu Dragusin and sending Djed Spence on loan to the Serie A outfit in January, and that connection gives Spurs a great chance of adding Gudmundsson to their squad.

DON’T MISS: Levy laughing as Tottenham prepare brutal Chelsea swoop Boehly might be powerless to prevent

Italian source Calciomercato have now provided an update on the forward’s situation. They state that Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina are all big fans of Gudmunsson and will try to convince him to remain in Italy by joining them this summer. Fiorentina in particular have shown strong interest in completing a deal.

But those three clubs may have to watch on as Gudmundsson is lured to the Premier League. That is because Spurs and Newcastle have the ‘best chance’ of capturing him, due to the massive financial power of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle to rival Tottenham for Albert Gudmundsson

Spurs and Newcastle can both offer Gudmundsson a lucrative contract, blowing Juve, Napoli and Fiorentina out of the water.

While the Newcastle project is hugely exciting, it would not be a surprise if Gudmundsson opted to sign for Spurs ahead of next season.

His former Genoa team-mate Dragusin will likely try to convince him on a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Plus, Spurs are 11 points ahead of Newcastle in the Prem standings and therefore have a much better chance of qualifying for the Champions League ready for next season.

The only trouble for Gudmundsson if he does join Spurs is that he will have to play second fiddle to James Maddison. This is down to the fact that Gudmundsson likes to operate as a second striker, just behind a main striker.

But Gudmundsson should still pick up a decent amount of game time at Spurs as Ange Postecoglou is a great man-manager, while he may also have several competitions to juggle next term.

READ MORE – Ivan Toney: Arsenal, Newcastle on high alert as Brentford contract talks stall with ‘all options’ open