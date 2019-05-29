Tottenham switch focus to PSG midfield ace to replace Eriksen

Tottenham are reported to be weighing up a move for German midfielder Julian Draxler as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.

According to France Football (as translated by SportWitness), Maurico Pochettino could provide the 25-year-old with an escape route from the Ligue 1 giants.

Draxler’s career has stalled since his move to PSG from Wolfsburg in early 2017, with the midfielder failing to establish himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The report goes on to add that Spurs view Draxler as a perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen, with the Dane being strongly tipped to move on this summer after six years in north London.

Draxler has so far failed to fully recognise the potential he showed during his time in the Bundesliga and could be available for a bargain €30m, despite having two years left on his current contract.

Germany midfielder Draxler is also attracting attention from the Bundesliga this summer with Bayern Munich also exploring the possibility of taking the player home.

PSG, meanwhile, have been mentioned as suitors for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as a replacement.

Draxler may not be the only new midfielder arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with Spurs also being tipped to break their transfer record for a Real Betis star.

