Tottenham have turned their attention to another American midfielder after lining up the addition of Johnny Cardoso for 2025, but they will have to beat Aston Villa to their newer target.

Spurs secured the right of first refusal to buy Cardoso from Real Betis in 2025 when selling Giovani Lo Celso the other way this summer. They are expected to make use of their option, but might not be done there in terms of adding to their midfield – and they could stick to the American theme.

It has now emerged that Tottenham are also taking a ‘keen interest’ in PSV star Malik Tillman, who plays as an attacking midfielder.

The news comes from TBR Football, whose report adds that Aston Villa are also looking closely at former Rangers loanee Tillman.

PSV bought Tillman from Bayern Munich in the summer after a successful loan spell, but the Bundesliga giants could also be ones to watch, since they have a buyback clause for the 22-year-old worth £29m (€35m/$36.5m).

That kind of figure represents a benchmark for what Tillman might cost if Tottenham or Aston Villa try to sign him instead.

And although Bayern still have a degree of control over his future, the report claims Tillman could be attracted by a move to the Premier League – though any preference between his two suitors is not disclosed.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘desperate’ to hijack Man Utd target as star midfield transfer in sight for January

Tottenham constructing American midfield

Tottenham have a lot more work to do in order to bring in Tillman compared to their pursuit of Cardoso, who they will be able to sign for a set price in 2025.

That fee is around £25m (€30m/€31m) – and even if Spurs decide against paying that price, they are entitled to a portion of the profits Real Betis make by selling him elsewhere.

Coincidentally, Aston Villa were also one of the clubs linked with Cardoso recently, while there have also been claims of interest from Atletico Madrid.

But if Spurs make the most of their advantage for Cardoso and then try and sign Tillman too, there would be an all-new American element in their midfield.

There have been five American players at Tottenham in the past: Kasey Keller, Brad Friedel, Clint Dempsey, DeAndre Yedlin and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Tottenham transfer roundup

In other Tottenham transfer news, Ange Postecoglou’s side have been linked with Fulham defender Joachim Andersen after his impressive return to Craven Cottage.

Spurs are planning to be in the market for a new centre-back in the New Year and the Denmark international is someone on their radar, according to recent reports – but they will face competition from a Premier League rival.

But one defender due to leave Tottenham is Sergio Reguilon, who remains out of favour under Postecoglou and has been linked with a move to a couple of European sides.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin is also a contender to leave Tottenham just 12 months on from his arrival after an asking price was set for his signature.