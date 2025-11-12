Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid will be over the moon to learn that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to go big on Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo joined Madrid in the summer of 2019, but the Japan international winger failed to break into the first team and left for Real Sociedad on a permanent contract in the summer of 2022. During his time at Los Blancos, Kubo had loan spells at Real Mallorca (twice), Villarreal and Getafe.

A right-winger by trade, Kubo is also able to play as an attacking midfielder, second striker and left-winger.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength during his time at Sociedad so far, scoring 24 goals and giving 18 assists in 147 appearances.

Tottenham wanted to sign Kubo from Sociedad in the summer of 2025, and a new report in Spain last week claimed that last season’s Europa League winners are still keen on him.

Kubo has a release clause of €60million (£53m, $69.6m) in his contract, and Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay it.

Tottenham are ‘determined to go all out’ for Kubo, claimed the report, which, if true, will be music to the ears of Real Madrid.

That is because, according to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Los Blancos still own 50% of Kubo’s rights and have a 50% sell-on clause.

So, if Tottenham trigger Kubo’s release clause of €60m (£53m, $69.6m), then Real Madrid will get €30m (£26.4m, $34.8m).

Marca, the number one Spanish source for Real Madrid transfer news, reported the same arrangement between Sociedad and Madrid over Kubo back in July 2022.

According to the Spanish publication, if Sociedad decide to sell the winger before the summer of 2027, then Madrid will get 50% of the transfer fee.

The Japan international signed a new contract with Sociedad in February 2024 and is now under contract at La Real until the summer of 2029.

