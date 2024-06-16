Tottenham talks for dominant Euro 2024 centre-back revealed, while Maresca begins Chelsea push

Riccardo Calafiori is on the radar of three Premier League clubs, with two having held talks over him

Tottenham have reportedly had talks over the signing of Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, while Chelsea are now putting themselves in position to sign him.

Calafiori’s rise of late has been sensational. Two seasons ago, he managed just 23 league games for Basel, and that led to a cheap move to Serie A side Bologna, but under £4million.

But the centre-back was seen as one of Italy’s most impressive defenders over the course of his first 30 Serie A games for the club.

He helped his side to fifth in the table, and showed an ability to get on the scoresheet, bagging two goals and providing five assists.

Calafiori made his Italy debut very recently, playing against Turkey on June 4, and that led to a start in the next game, and then a start in the first match of the Euros.

In that game, against Albania, he played the full 90 minutes, won 100 per cent of his tackles, and no Italian player won more aerial duels (three) or interceptions (three).

He’s coming good at the right time, on the biggest stage available to him, and some new sides are adding their name to the clubs already in the mix for him.

Indeed, the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United have been linked for a while.

Tottenham, Newcastle held talks

The former pair have gone a step further than most in their interest.

Indeed, according to Caught Offside, both have held some talks regarding the signing of Calafiori.

It’s not clear, however, if they are still ongoing, and if anything positive has come from them.

At the moment, it looks as if Juventus are in the box seat, as the defender wants to link up with his former boss Thiago Motta at the Serie A giants.

However, it’s believed if that does not come to fruition, Calafiori would like to move to the Premier League.

That could give Spurs and Newcastle a chance, but Chelsea are also in the mix.

Calafiori is Maresca objective at Chelsea

Indeed, it’s said multiple big sides have scouted Calafiori in his impressive Euro 2024 opener, and the Blues are one of those clubs.

According to insider Nico Schira, their new Italian manager wants the defender.

Chelsea, or any other interested side, would have to pay over £33million, as Bologna will have to give a percentage of the fee to Calafiori’s former side Basel.

Whether they, Juventus, or any other interested side wants to pay that remains to be seen, but it would not be a surprise if multiple offers come in for the centre-back if he continues his good form throughout the Euros.

