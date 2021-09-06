Tottenham have been confirmed as one of the suitors keen to strike a deal for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez – but have been told that any offer must meet the Serie A side’s expectations.

Spurs were looking for midfield reinforcements this summer as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to mould his side. The Portuguese coach has allowed Moussa Sissoko to depart, while there are a series of doubts emerging over Tanguy Ndombele.

Indeed, reports on Monday claimed Nuno is very much behind the idea of a high-profile swap deal for an AC Milan man.

And while Spurs have also brought in Pape Matar Sarr from Metz, the teenager will be allowed to remain in Ligue 1 for the season.

One name Spurs were tipped to sign was Cagliari midfielder Nandez. The 25-year-old was first linked with a move to Leeds United, while local newspaper La Nuova Sardegna also cited interest from Spurs, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Indeed, it was stated towards the end of the summer window, that Tottenham were “working under the radar” to sign the midfielder.

And while the deal did not materialise, Cagliari sporting director Stefano Capozucca understands the player’s wish to improve himself.

Nandez missed a flight to Spain as part of Cagliari’s pre-season programme. At the time, speculation over his future was raging. Capozucca, though, appears to have forgiven the star and has opened up on the player’s future.

Furthermore, he insists Cagliari never received a suitable offer for the Uruguayan star.

Speaking to L’Unione Sarda, and quoted by Calciomercato, Capozucca said: “Nahitan had some requests, Napoli’s latest offensive was a €1m loan and Cagliari couldn’t accept these offers.

“Whoever wants him must give him the right value. It needs to be understood, everyone has the ambition to improve.

“He has had meetings with Tottenham, Inter, Napoli and Roma, it is normal to have thought about leaving. Nahitan showed a bad mood, but he is a spectacular guy and will always give his best.”

Cagliari price tag for Nandez revealed

Indeed, Cagliari reportedly value Nandez at around €26m – a fee they still remain determined to achieve.

As such, reports claim Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini will consider a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Furthermore, reports claim any suitor would need to pay €6m to sign Nandez in January. Cagliari would then require a further payment of €20m to make the transfer permanent.

That fee could yet tempt Tottenham to do business. However, much will depend on the outcome of Ndombele and their interest in Milan star Franck Kessie.

Nandez has made 72 appearances across two seasons with Cagliari after arriving in Europe from Boca Juniors. He has been a full international for Uruguay since 2015 and has 43 caps to his name.

