Tottenham ‘in talks’ to sign electric Champions League winger before Arsenal and West Ham

Tottenham have initiated contact with Turkish giants Galatasaray as they try to snare lively winger Kerem Akturkoglu before London rivals Arsenal and West Ham, according to a report.

Akturkoglu is a 24-year-old attacker who mainly operates on the left wing but can also play as a second striker if needed. Having originally joined Galatasaray on a free transfer from fellow Turkish side 24 Erzincanspor in September 2020, he is currently enjoying a great campaign.

Akturkoglu has already contributed five goals and seven assists in 16 matches so far this season. That includes assists in five consecutive Super Lig matches, as well as a goal in Galatasaray’s famous 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League recently.

Akturkoglu confidently finished past goalkeeper Andre Onana after some good work from Baris Yilmaz down the right flank. That strike dragged Galatasaray back level to 2-2, and striker Mauro Icardi later stunned Man Utd by netting the winning goal.

It is perhaps not surprising that Akturkoglu has been linked with a move to England since that game. On October 6, Tottenham were backed to sign the Turkey international alongside his Galatasaray team-mates Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey. But four days later, it emerged that Spurs would face competition from Arsenal and West Ham for Akturkoglu.

Turkish outlet Aksam have now provided an update on the transfer hunt. They state that Spurs have got the jump on Arsenal and West Ham by entering into talks for Akturkoglu’s potential signing.

Spurs have recently initiated contact with Galatasaray officials, while they have also requested a meeting with the player and his agent to convince him on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although, it is currently unclear whether that second meeting will be allowed to take place by Galatasaray.

Aksam go on to confirm that Arsenal are also in the race for Akturkoglu, though there is no mention of West Ham’s interest.

Galatasaray braced for Tottenham, Arsenal offers

It seems Galatasaray will not simply bow down and allow the star to leave, as they are planning to extend his contract beyond 2026 in order to prevent an exit and protect his transfer value.

Despite that, a move could ultimately come down to Akturkoglu. If he rejects the offer of a new deal and pushes for a switch to the Prem, then Galatasaray may be forced into considering bids. They will not want him potentially spoiling the mood in the dressing room.

Spurs will be at the front of the queue waiting to snap him up, should that happen.

But if Akturkoglu opts to continue his exciting development at Galatasaray, then the likes of Spurs and Arsenal will have to identify alternative winger targets.

Akturkoglu is not the only left winger Spurs are debating whether to sign, as they are also interested in reuniting manager Ange Postecoglou with his former Celtic star Jota.

