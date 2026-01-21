Tottenham and West Ham are discussing a stunning loan swap that would see two players trade places for the remainder of the season, sources can confirm.

Tottenham have been weighing up whether to accept a fresh loan approach from West Ham United for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

That comes at a time when the two London clubs are also discussing the possibility of Mads Hermansen moving the other way as part of a surprise double loan swap.

Spurs have been looking for a goalkeeper themselves heading into 2026, seeking new competition for Guglielmo Vicario.

Kinsky is a player they have been open minded about in terms of leaving the club and sources have now confirmed that avenues are open again for him to move to West Ham.

The Hammers have been looking for a new stopper due to unconvincing displays from Hermansen, who can leave the club.

Spurs would need a new goalkeeper of their own if they are to allow a move for Kinsky to go ahead, and that is something being worked on.

The ultra-reliable ExWHUEmployee – a tier one source for West Ham news – has subsequently confirmed the shock swap is being worked on right now.

“West Ham are currently in talks over a loan swap deal with Spurs involving our goalkeepers,” stated ExWHUEmployee on The West Ham Way Patreon.

“The move would see Antonín Kinsky come to West Ham on loan till the end of the season and Mads Hermansen to Spurs on a similar deal.

“At first it sounded quite ridiculous to me but Thomas Frank is said to rate Mads Hermansen and Nuno [Espirito Santo] likes Antonin Kinsky who played at Slavia Prague with El Hadji Malick Diouf, [and] is said to be keen on the move.”

Elsewhere, reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed Tottenham and West Ham could preside over yet another deal after Spurs enquired into the signing of Crysencio Summerville.

