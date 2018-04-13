Tottenham target £20million West Ham star as Rose replacement

Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a £20million summer swoop on West Ham for attacking full-back Arthur Masuaku.

The Hammers star, who can play at either full-back or wing-back, has proved himself to be one of West Ham’s better players in what has been a difficult campaign for David Moyes’ men.

Chelsea and Monaco are also said to have shown an interest in the 24-year-old, who joined West Ham for £6.2million from Greek outfit Olympiacos in 2016.

The Frenchman, who represents DR Congo internationally, is understood to be happy at West Ham but also has ambitions to play Champions League football.

But even if, as expected, the Hammers stay up – the report in The Sun claims that Moyes will face a fight to keep the player.

Tottenham are reportedly looking to land Masuaku as a replacement for Danny Rose this summer, with Manchester United still said to be keen on landing the England defender.

Masuaku, however, is not the only left-back on Spurs’ radar, with Southampton star Ryan Bertrand also said to be interesting Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea youngster is valued at around £25m, but is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton.