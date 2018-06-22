Tottenham target £50m double deal to boost attacking options

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a £50million double deal as Mauricio Pochettino looks to boost his attacking options for the new season.

Croatian winger Ante Rebic is the first player in question, with the Eintracht Frankfurt star so far putting in two impressive performances at the World Cup and scoring in the famous 3-0 win over Argentina on Thursday.

German publication Bild claims that Spurs are keen on a deal to bring the 24-year-old to north London and that his Bundesliga club are ready to sell for £26.3m.

Spurs boss Pochettino has yet to make any signings this summer, with the club so far concentrating on handing out new, improved deals to their top stars – including the manager himself.

However, the Argentine is now said to have stepped up his search to strengthen his squad and it would appear that Rebic is very much on his radar.

Another player on Pochettino’s list is said to be Nice forward Alassane Plea.

Footmercato reports that Spurts have made a €25m offer for the former Lyon attacker and that the 25-year-old has been lined up as an alternative option to Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

The former France Under-21 star has scored 36 goals in 111 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice since 2014 and can play either as a central striker of as a wide attacker.

Spurs, meanwhile, still expect some departures this summer, with the likes of Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko all being tipped to move on.

