Tottenham target De Paul explains factors behind rejecting move

Tottenham target Rodrigo De Paul insists staying at current club Udinese was a ‘no brainer’ for him this summer, despite numerous offers to leave.

The Argentina winger was linked with a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side back in January, and while the offer never materialised, their interest in him didn’t disappear and they were again tipped to make a move to sign him over the summer.

The Udinese star was also subject of interest from three fellow Serie A sides in the shape of Fiorentina, Napoli and AC Milan, but despite having the chance to earn more elsewhere, De Paul knew he was best served by staying at his current employers.

“I am more relaxed now that the transfer window has closed,” De Paul told reporters while on international duty after confirming he had several offers to leave.

“Udinese really wanted me to stay, rejecting all the offers that came in. I am happy to remain with a club that wanted me to stay at all costs.

“Thanks to Udinese, I am here wearing the jersey of my national team.”

Spurs did bring his compatriot to north London in the shape of Giovani Lo Celso, but there could be a January exit at the club in the shape of Christian Eriksen, with Atletico Madrid the latest side to show an interest in his services.

